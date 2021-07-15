Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI opened at $555.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.17. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $567.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

