Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

