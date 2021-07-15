Putnam Investments LLC Sells 869 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Abiomed worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $312.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.51. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

