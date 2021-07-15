PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $98,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 15,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

