Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Subaru Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
