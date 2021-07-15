Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

