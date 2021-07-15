Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Boosted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

