Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

