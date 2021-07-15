Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Raised by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

