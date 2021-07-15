Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Position Increased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,272. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

