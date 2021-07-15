Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

