Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enova International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Enova International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Enova International has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

