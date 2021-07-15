Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of STN opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

