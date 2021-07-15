Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.