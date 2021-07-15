Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raised by KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.