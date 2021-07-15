Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Shares Sold by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $35,120,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU remained flat at $$10.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 55,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

