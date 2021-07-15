Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 657.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $14,648,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

