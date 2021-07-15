Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.14.

QBR.B stock opened at C$33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$28.65 and a twelve month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

