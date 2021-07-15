Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.14.

QBR.B stock opened at C$33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$28.65 and a twelve month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

