Quhuo (QH) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quhuo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quhuo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19% Quhuo Competitors -146.28% -11.49% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million $530,000.00 328.00 Quhuo Competitors $2.91 billion $313.54 million -204.43

Quhuo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Quhuo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quhuo Competitors 1127 5728 10652 309 2.57

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.34%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Quhuo rivals beat Quhuo on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

