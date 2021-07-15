Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

