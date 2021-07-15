R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

RCM stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

