RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

RDNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 165.65 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

