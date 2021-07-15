Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $820.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.