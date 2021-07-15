RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €480.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €572.56 ($673.59).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €818.40 ($962.82) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €751.92.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

