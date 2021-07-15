Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.24 Jul 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a jul 21 dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 196.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.
Realty Income stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11.
In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
