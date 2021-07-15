Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.24 Jul 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a jul 21 dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 196.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

