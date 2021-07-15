Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

