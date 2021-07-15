Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

