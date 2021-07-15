Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $980,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

