Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

