Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock worth $4,960,892 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.