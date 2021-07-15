Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,490 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

