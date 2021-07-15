Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

