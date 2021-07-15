Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,494. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $30,767,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

