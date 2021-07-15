Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.