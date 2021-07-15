Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.