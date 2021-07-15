Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 77,700 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $47,541,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 58.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

