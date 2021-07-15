Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.16% of iMedia Brands worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.