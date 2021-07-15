Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fuel Tech were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

