Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 110,958 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,958 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

