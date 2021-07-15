Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 674,714 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 674,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,874,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of SU opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 442.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

