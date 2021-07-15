Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.