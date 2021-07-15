RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 603,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RNR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 256,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.04.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

