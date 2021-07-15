Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.04 ($37.69) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.39.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

