Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.83 ($44.51).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €32.04 ($37.69) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.39. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

