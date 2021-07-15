Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Acquires $949,756.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $949,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bali Muralidhar acquired 20,710 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $192,188.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Bali Muralidhar bought 32,659 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $294,910.77.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bali Muralidhar bought 16,605 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $157,747.50.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bali Muralidhar bought 12,100 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar bought 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 34,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.