Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are set to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Rennova Health stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 585,347,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,019,696. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.