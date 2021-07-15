Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 1,806.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RTOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.