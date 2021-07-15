Research Analysts Offer Predictions for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.73 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

