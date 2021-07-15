Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 6,300 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $444,150.00.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.