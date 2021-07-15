Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

